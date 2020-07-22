JUST IN
Board of DCM Shriram approves private placement of NCDs up to Rs 300 cr

At meeting held on 21 July 2020

The Board of DCM Shriram at its meeting held on 21 July 2020 has approved the allotment of 3000 unlisted, unrated collateralized, redeemable, non-convertible debenture having face value of Rs.10,00,000 each, having an aggregate principal amount up to Rs 300 crore on private placement basis

