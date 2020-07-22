Board of DCM Shriram approves private placement of NCDs up to Rs 300 cr

-
At meeting held on 21 July 2020The Board of DCM Shriram at its meeting held on 21 July 2020 has approved the allotment of 3000 unlisted, unrated collateralized, redeemable, non-convertible debenture having face value of Rs.10,00,000 each, having an aggregate principal amount up to Rs 300 crore on private placement basis
