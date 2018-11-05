Arrow Greentech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.25 crore in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 45.93% to Rs 7.91 crore

Net loss of Arrow Greentech reported to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 45.93% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales7.9114.63 -46 OPM %-42.1053.45 -PBDT-2.848.46 PL PBT-3.887.39 PL NP-4.254.93 PL

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 11:52 IST

