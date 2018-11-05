Arrow Greentech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.25 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arrow Greentech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Arrow Greentech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Arrow Greentech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.75 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Arrow Greentech enters into collaboration with Versarien Plc
Parijat Industries conferred with Greentech Environment Award 2018
-
Sales decline 45.93% to Rs 7.91 croreNet loss of Arrow Greentech reported to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 45.93% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales7.9114.63 -46 OPM %-42.1053.45 -PBDT-2.848.46 PL PBT-3.887.39 PL NP-4.254.93 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU