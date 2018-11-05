Alpa Laboratories standalone net profit declines 73.28% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 2.05% to Rs 15.91 croreNet profit of Alpa Laboratories declined 73.28% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 2.05% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 15.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales15.9115.59 2 OPM %0.8811.55 -PBDT0.902.57 -65 PBT0.622.32 -73 NP0.622.32 -73
