Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.12% to Rs 46.05 croreNet Loss of Zodiac Clothing Company reported to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.12% to Rs 46.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales46.0529.88 54 OPM %0.20-18.67 -PBDT0.08-3.46 LP PBT-4.37-8.18 47 NP-3.53-7.98 56
