KPIT Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 February 2023.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 February 2023.

KPIT Technologies Ltd surged 7.55% to Rs 798.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd spiked 7.02% to Rs 939.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95360 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd soared 6.64% to Rs 1094.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4598 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Saw Ltd advanced 6.56% to Rs 132.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ambuja Cements Ltd spurt 6.34% to Rs 355.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)