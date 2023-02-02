Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 133.42% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zuari Agro Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.37 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Zuari Agro appoints Manish Malik as CFO
Wipro, Paras Defence, Zuari Industries in focus
Zuari Industries gains on inking MoU with Envien International and ZEBPL to build biofuel distillery
Zuari Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 49.00% to Rs 1416.17 croreNet profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 133.42% to Rs 69.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.00% to Rs 1416.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 950.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1416.17950.46 49 OPM %9.497.79 -PBDT141.75104.16 36 PBT119.4186.28 38 NP69.2129.65 133
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU