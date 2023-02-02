Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 133.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.00% to Rs 1416.17 crore

Net profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 133.42% to Rs 69.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.00% to Rs 1416.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 950.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1416.17950.469.497.79141.75104.16119.4186.2869.2129.65

