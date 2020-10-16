Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Fingolimod Capsules

-
ALSO READ
Cadila Healthcare gets final approval for sclerosis drug
Cadila Health gains after USFDA nod for Midodrine Hydrochloride tablets
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Dimethyl Fumarate DelayedRelease Capsules
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval to market Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets
-
Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Fingolimod Capsules, 0.5 mg (US RLD: Gilenya Capsules).
Fingolimod is an immunomodulating drug. It is a sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS).
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.
The Company has also received the final approval from the USFDA to market Verapamil Hydrochloride Injection USP, 5 mg/2 mL (2.5 mg/mL) and 10 mg/4 mL (2.5 mg/mL), Single-Dose Vials(US RLD: Isoptin Injection). The injections will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara (formerly known as Liva Pharmaceuticals). Verapamil injection is used to rapidly or temporarily restore normal heartbeats in people with certain heart rhythm disorders.
The group now has 305 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU