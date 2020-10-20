Wipro secures contract from Eupropean energy company, Fortum

Wipro announced that it has won an Application Management (AMS) and Services Integration & Management (SIAM) contract from Fortum, one of the leading clean-energy companies headquartered in Espoo, Finland

As a part of the five-year agreement, Wipro will manage Fortum's application portfolio across hundreds of applications for more than 11,500 users across 18 countries and provide 24/7 support for business-critical applications.

Wipro will leverage its Artificial Intelligence and automation platform, Wipro HOLMES to enable process automation for enhanced end-user experience. In addition, Wipro's Service Integration & Management (SIAM) transformation solution will help Fortum consolidate and govern its multi-supplier eco-system.

