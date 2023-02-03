Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 24.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 4159.80 crore

Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences rose 24.48% to Rs 622.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 500.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 4159.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3529.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4159.803529.3022.9821.30961.70781.20780.10604.20622.90500.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)