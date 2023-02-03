Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 24.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 4159.80 croreNet profit of Zydus Lifesciences rose 24.48% to Rs 622.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 500.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 4159.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3529.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4159.803529.30 18 OPM %22.9821.30 -PBDT961.70781.20 23 PBT780.10604.20 29 NP622.90500.40 24
