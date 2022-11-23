JUST IN
Quiklyz signs MoUs with Last Mile Mobility players

For leasing of over 1000 electric three-wheelers for delivery and logistics purposes

Quiklyz, the vehicle leasing and subscription business of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance/ MMFSL), has signed MOUs with prominent Last Mile Mobility players for leasing over 1000 electric 3-wheelers (3W). Quiklyz plans to deliver these leased vehicles over the next six months, spread across India deliveries, opening up newer opportunities in EV leasing.

The MOUs have been signed up with Mahindra Logistics, MoEVing Urban Technologies, Creativity at Best Technologies, Magenta EV Solutions and, Terrago Logistics. The signing was done on the sidelines of the launch of Mahindra Electric's Zor Grand in Bengaluru recently.

The three-wheeler electric vehicles will be used primarily for delivery and logistics purposes.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 12:38 IST

