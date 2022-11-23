TCS extends sponsorship of Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it is extending its sponsorship of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) Corporate Challenge for four more years until 2026.

This partnership also marks the beginning of TCS' four-year association as the official mobile app partner of the SCSM from 2022 to drive truly immersive and community-focused digital race experiences for runners and fans.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)