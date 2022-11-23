ITI announces appointment of Govt. Director

With effect from 23 November 2022ITI announced the appointment of R Shakya (DIN: 09800172), DDG (PM) as Government Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 23 November 2022 for a period of three years or till the date of superannuation or till further orders, whichever is earlier.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU