ITI announces appointment of Govt. Director

With effect from 23 November 2022

ITI announced the appointment of R Shakya (DIN: 09800172), DDG (PM) as Government Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 23 November 2022 for a period of three years or till the date of superannuation or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)