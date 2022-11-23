JUST IN
ITI announces appointment of Govt. Director

With effect from 23 November 2022

ITI announced the appointment of R Shakya (DIN: 09800172), DDG (PM) as Government Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 23 November 2022 for a period of three years or till the date of superannuation or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 11:58 IST

