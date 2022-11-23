Board of Easemytrip approves allotment of equity shares under bonus issue

-
-
At meeting held on 23 November 2022The Board of Easy Trip Planners at its meeting held on 23 November 2022 has approved the allotment of 1,30,37,40,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of three (3) equity share of Rs.1/- each for every One (1) existing equity share of Rs.1/- each, to the Members whose names appeared in the Register of Members/List of beneficial owners as on 22 November 2022, being the record date fixed for that purpose.
Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 43,45,80,000/-compromising 43,45,80,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each to Rs. 1,73,83,20,000/- compromising 1,73,83,20,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.
