Zydus receives USFDA final approval for Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules USP (US RLD Micro-K Extended-Release Capsules), 8 mEq (600 mg) and 10 mEq (750 mg).
It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
This medication is a mineral supplement used to treat or prevent low amounts of potassium in the blood. Potassium helps your cells, kidneys, heart, muscles and nerves work properly. Some conditions that can lower the body's potassium level include severe prolonged diarrhoea and vomiting, hormone problems such as hyperaldosteronism, or treatment with 'water pills'/diuretics.
