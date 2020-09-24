Zydus Wellness opens QIP issue on 23 September

-
Floor price for QIP is Rs 1775.85 per shareThe Finance and Administration Committee of Zydus Wellness on 23 September 2020 has passed the following resolutions:
1. Raising funds by way of issue of equity shares, through a QIP.
2. Approved and authorised the opening of QIP on 23 September 2020.
3. Approved and adopted the preliminary placement document dated 23 September 2020 together with application form, in connection with the QIP; and
4. Approved the floor price for the QIP, being Rs. 1,775.85 per Equity Share based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations (the Floor Price).
The committee will meet on 28 September 2020 to consider and approve the issue price, including a discount, if any, and to consider, determine, and approve the of closing of the QIP, under the SEBI ICDR Regulations and pursuant to the approval of the shareholders of the Company accorded through their resolution passed on 19 September 2020, for the Equity Shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the QIP.
