Mindspace REIT receives ratings action from CRISIL

Mindspace Business Parks REIT announced that CRISIL has assigned the following ratings to various debt facilities:
Non-convertible debentures upto Rs 500 crore - Provisional CRISIL AAA/Stable
Long term principal protected market-linked debentures up to Rs 500 crore - Provisional CRISIL PP-MLD AAAr/ Stable
Commercial papers up to Rs 250 crore - Provisional CRISIL A1+
Further, CRISIL has reaffirmed corporate credit rating of CCR AAA/ Stable for Mindspace REIT.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU