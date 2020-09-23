Hexaware partners with Microsoft Team to make available COCO - The Unified Teams Bot

-
-
Hexaware Technologies announced the availability of COCO -The Unified Teams Bot for Microsoft Teams on https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-US/, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.
Hexaware, a Microsoft Gold Partner, offers differentiated offerings across the Microsoft cloud ecosystem. With an experience-focused and customer-centric business model, Hexaware helps companies across industries achieve digital leapfrogging, build touchless and immersive experiences, and engage customers and employeesanywhere, anytime.
Hexaware is now more focused than ever in helping customers adapt to the new realities brought on by the COVID19 pandemic and creating sustainable roadmaps to succeed and scale in evolved markets of the future.
COCO - The Unified Teams Bot is a step in that direction, enabling remote workforces with improved experiences and functionalities for a smooth return to the workplace, as and when that happens. Employees can chat with COCO, straight from their Teams app on desktop or mobile devices, to access information and interact with key business functions like ERP, CRM, service desk, or any other enterprise system through a unified, simple, and conversational interface. COCO integrates with multiple backend systems to provide a single interface and improves employee productivity by reducing context switching.
COCO enables intuitive user journeys on a single-window chat interface for multiple employee touchpoints, leading to vastly improved employee experience, noticeable increase in adoption of Teams in an organization, and significant time savings.
