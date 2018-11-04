JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Democrats lead in House preferences ahead of midterms: Poll

Foremost thing for any artwork is engagement: Sujoy Ghosh

Business Standard

15 killed in China highway accident

IANS  |  Beijing 

At least 15 people were killed and 44 others injured after a heavy truck lost control and crashed into dozens of vehicles waiting at a toll booth on a highway near China's Lanzhou city, the police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday evening on the Lanzhou-Haikou expressway when a tower-crane truck lost control due to brake failure and crashed into waiting cars, reports Efe news.

Ten of the injured were in critical condition and the toll could rise in the next few hours, the police said.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 11:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements