2 arrested for livestreaming voting on Facebook Live

You must have read about people livestreaming suicides, shootings and other crimes on Live but police here have arrested two local leaders for uploading videos of casting their votes on the platform.

The police arrested Rahul Kalia, a leader, and Bhanu Partap, a of Ward No. 3 in Kurali municipal council in Mohali after they shot a video on Live while voting in the seventh and final phase of voting on Sunday, the reported.

Kalia uploaded his video of casting vote at booth number 150 in the Kharar segment of the Sri Anandpur Sahib Constituency on Live.

The police immediately took action and first asked both of them to first remove the voting video from Facebook, and then booked them under the appropriate sections of the Representation of the People (RPA) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the incident was reported, the Election Commission's presiding was removed from his duty.

--IANS

