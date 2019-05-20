11 killed in bar shooting in Brazil

At least 11 people have been killed in a shooting at a bar in Brazil's state, police said.

The shooting took place on Sunday in the city of when seven gunmen arrived at the bar and began shooting, reported.

They killed six women, among them the bar's owner, and five men, according to the

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the shooting was opened by the Civil Police's Homicide Division, but the motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

