2 killed in accident on Maharashtra Expressway

IANS  |  Raigad (Maharashtra) 

At least two persons were killed and 14 others injured when a tourist bus rammed into a stationary minibus on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, an official said.

The accident occurred around 7.30 a.m. near Khalapur on the service lane of the Mumbai-Pune arm of the Expressway, a Highway Control official said.

"A Volvo bus was proceeding from Vasai to Mahabaleshwar when the incident occurred on the service lane, where a minibus had halted. At least two persons, including the driver of the minibus, were killed," the official told IANS.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Khalapur, where the condition of four was described as serious.

Traffic on the Expressway, which was disrupted following the accident, returned to normal by noon.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 13:26 IST

