2 killed in accident on Maharashtra Expressway

At least two persons were killed and 14 others injured when a tourist bus rammed into a stationary minibus on the Mumbai- Expressway, an said.

The occurred around 7.30 a.m. near Khalapur on the service lane of the Mumbai- arm of the Expressway, a said.

"A bus was proceeding from Vasai to Mahabaleshwar when the incident occurred on the service lane, where a minibus had halted. At least two persons, including the of the minibus, were killed," the told IANS.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Khalapur, where the condition of four was described as serious.

Traffic on the Expressway, which was disrupted following the accident, returned to normal by noon.

--IANS

qn/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)