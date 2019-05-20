2012 US shootout victim's mom to join politics

Sybrina Fulton, an African-American mother who became a social justice activist after the 2012 fatal shooting of her son, Trayvon Martin that spurred a nationwide movement in the US and gave rise to a rallying cry "Black Lives Matter", is running for political office in Florida.
Fulton will formally announce her candidacy on Monday for a seat for the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, her campaign manager, Willis Howard told CNN on Sunday.
"My time as a public servant began 30 years ago at Miami-Dade County. Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer," Fulton said in an Instagram post on Sunday. "But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission."
In February 2012, former neighbourhood watch captain George Zimmerman killed Fulton's son, Trayvon Martin, in Sanford, north of Orlando. The unarmed 17-year-old, who lived with his mother in Miami Gardens, was visiting his father, Tracy Martin.
Martin's death also inspired then-President Barack Obama to deliver a heartfelt message to Martin's parents, saying, "If I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon."
After nationwide public pressure, Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder in April 2012.
--IANS
in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU