India issues updated travel advisory for Sri Lanka

on Tuesday issued an updated for Sri Lanka, saying that the security situation was gradually returning to normal in the island nation but Indian nationals travelling there need to be careful and vigilant.

"Security situation in is gradually returning to normal with the lifting of curfew and restrictions on and the opening of schools. Indian nationals travelling to are advised to be careful and vigilant," an release said .

It said that Indian nationals requiring any assistance can get in touch round the clock with the High Commission in Colombo, the in Kandy and the Consulates in Jaffna and Hambantota.

The government had last month issued an advisory calling upon Indian nationals intending not to undertake to in view of the existing security situation following the terror attacks on April 21.

--IANS

ps/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)