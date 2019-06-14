20 Democratic candidates qualify for 1st presidential primary debates

The (DNC) has announced the 20 candidates, including former Joe Biden, who have qualified for the party's first debates.

The candidate list, released by the committee on on Thursday, also includes Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, California Senator Kamala Harris, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, reports

The DNC requires candidates to either have at least 1 per cent support in three qualifying polls or receive donations from at least 65,000 unique donors.

Most of the qualified have met both thresholds.

Hosted by NBC News, and Telemundo, the two-night debates will take place on June 26 and 27 at the for the Performing Arts in

The event will be aired live across all three networks from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

plans on Friday to hold a random drawing assigning 10 candidates to each night.

It is the first of a dozen primary debates the DNC has planned.

