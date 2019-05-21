21 Opposition parties to meet in Delhi on Tuesday

Two days ahead of the counting of votes for the 2019 polls, 21 Opposition parties will meet on Tuesday here to discuss the possibilities of a non-NDA alliance.

The meeting of the 21 opposition parties will be held at the here at 1.30 p.m., sources said on Monday.

The meeting will be attended by the several senior Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M, AAP, NCP, National Conference, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, DMK, Janata Dal-Secular and the TDP.

Minister and TDP N. Chandrababu Naidu, as part of his efforts to unite the opposition in the last four days, held meetings with the leaders of several parties in the national capital, and

Naidu had met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Loktantrik Sharad Yadav, national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI-M in the national capital.

He met BSP supremo Mayawati and chief in

The also met his counterpart in on Monday evening.

Naidu has been moving across the country in a bid to unite them and form an alliance to stake claim in case the NDA fails to get majority.

