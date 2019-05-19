26% voting till 12 p.m. in 7th phase LS polls (Afternoon Lead)

Nearly 26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in polling for 59 seats in the seventh and final phase of the elections till 12 noon on Sunday, with the maximum 32.53 per cent voting in

There were reports of people ransacking a polling booth and holding an hostage in Bihar, as well as sporadic violence in

Polling is taking place in the remaining eight constituencies in Bihar, three constituencies in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, nine in and all the four constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, 13 in and the lone seat of Union Territory Chandigarh.

Over 10.1 crore voters are deciding the fate of 918 candidates, including Narendra Modi, in the last phase of polling today.

registered 23.45 per cent voting, 25.25 per cent, 28.20 per cent voting, 29.72 per cent, 31.39 per cent and Chandigarh 22.30 per cent. The overall voting percentage was 25.59 per cent, according to the (EC) data.

Voting began at over 1.12 lakh polling stations across the seven states and a union territory at 7 a.m.

According to election officials, angry voters ransacked the polling booth in Nalanda in and held the hostage. The was freed after police intervention. No voting took place at the booth.

Glitches in Electronic Voting Machines were also reported from the eight constituencies, leading to delay in the poll process in a few booths.

Chief Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief and former Chief Ministers Jitan and Rabri Devi voted in

Other prominent faces who voted in the state capital, include Ravi Shankar Prasad, candidate from and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's daughter

Sinha was accompanied by his wife and his two sons, Luv and Kush.

West Bengal reported a few incidents of sporadic violence and reports of EVM failures in several booths leading to either delay or stalling of the poll process.

Long queues of voters were seen outside polling booths in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata South and Kolkata North constituencies.

"EVM failure has been reported from across constituencies and requisite actions are being taken," said the

As of 9 a.m., the voter turnout was the highest in Jadavpur (17.11 per cent) followed by Dum Dum (16.57), Mathurapur (15.68), Basirhat (15.67), Barasat (14.78), (13.32), Kolkata South (11.92), Jaynagar (11.43) and Kolkata North (11.08 per cent).

recorded 30.33 per cent polling till 11 a.m. for its three seats -- Godda, Rajmahal and Dumka. Rajmahal and Dumka are reserved seats for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Voting began at 7 a.m. in 6,258 polling booths and will end at 4 p.m.

recorded 12.18 per cent voter turnout till 11 a.m. in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Balia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, and constituencies. Polling in the state will end at 6 p.m.

is re-contesting from state's seat. Besides Modi, 25 other candidates are in fray from Modi's main challengers are Congress' and SP-BSP's

In Himachal Pradesh, women turned out in large numbers in the rural areas of the Hamirpur and Kangra parliamentary constituencies.

There were minor hiccups as electronic voting machines developed snags at some places.

Jai Ram Thakur, two-time former and former and were among the early voters in the state.

In Punjab, 10 per cent polling was registered in the first three hours but it picked up pace later.

