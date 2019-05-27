3 held for Amethi leader's murder

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of Smriti Irani's and a former village Singh.

Two suspects were still absconding, of Police told the reporters.

He said seven persons were detained and interrogated on Monday and three of them have been arrested.

Singh, a former of Barauliya village in district headquarters, was shot on Sunday while he was sleeping outside his house.

MP Irani came here on Monday to pay homage to the deceased and said that she would make sure that the killers get capital punishment.

--IANS

amita/pg

