3 held for Amethi leader's murder

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of BJP leader Smriti Irani's close aide and a former village head Surendra Singh.
Two suspects were still absconding, Director General of Police O.P. Singh told the reporters.
He said seven persons were detained and interrogated on Monday and three of them have been arrested.
Surendra Singh, a former head of Barauliya village in Amethi district headquarters, was shot on Sunday while he was sleeping outside his house.
Newly-elected Amethi MP Irani came here on Monday to pay homage to the deceased and said that she would make sure that the killers get capital punishment.
--IANS
amita/pg
