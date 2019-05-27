In a snub, Rahul declines to meet Gehlot

After expressing his anger over party leaders giving preference to their families instead of the party, on Monday refused to meet Minister here.

According to party sources, Gandhi had given an appointment to Gehlot for a meeting at his residence at 11 a.m. on Monday.

"But he declined to meet him and asked him to meet K.C. Venugopal," a source said.

The sources said that Gehlot then met Venugopal and

The snub from the comes two days after did not spare even senior leaders of the party for the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress won a total of 52 Lok Sabha seats, winning none in and just one in

Gandhi is believed to have said that Congress Ministers and were eager to give ticket to their sons although the was not very keen on the idea as he felt that they had a bigger role to play in campaigning.

While Minister Kamal Nath's son won from Chhindwara, Gehlot's son tasted defeat in Jodhpur.

Gandhi reportedly said that campaigned in Jodhpur for a week, ignoring the other tasks of the party.

--IANS

aks/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)