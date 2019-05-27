In a snub, Rahul declines to meet Gehlot

-
After expressing his anger over party leaders giving preference to their families instead of the party, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday refused to meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here.
According to party sources, Gandhi had given an appointment to Gehlot for a meeting at his residence at 11 a.m. on Monday.
"But he declined to meet him and asked him to meet General Secretary K.C. Venugopal," a source said.
The sources said that Gehlot then met Venugopal and party leader Ahmed Patel.
The snub from the Congress President comes two days after Rahul Gandhi did not spare even senior leaders of the party for the Congress debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress won a total of 52 Lok Sabha seats, winning none in Rajasthan and just one in Madhya Pradesh.
Gandhi is believed to have said that Congress Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath were eager to give ticket to their sons although the party President was not very keen on the idea as he felt that they had a bigger role to play in campaigning.
While Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath won from Chhindwara, Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot tasted defeat in Jodhpur.
Gandhi reportedly said that Ashok Gehlot campaigned in Jodhpur for a week, ignoring the other tasks of the party.
--IANS
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
