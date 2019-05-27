Pema Khandu to be sworn in as Arunachal CM on Wednesday

-
Incumbent Pema Khandu will be sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday after the state BJP won the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP legislature party in Arunachal Pradesh has elected Khandu as their leader during a meeting on Monday. Later, Khandu accompanied by legislator and former Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and state BJP chief and MP Tapir Gao called on state Governor Brig. B.D. Mishra at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar and staked claim to form the next government.
Khandu informed the Governor about the meeting consisting of 41 elected members of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the BJP and said that 40 members have unanimously elected him as their leader in the seventh Legislative Assembly of the State.
Under the provisions of Article 164 (1) of the Constitution, the Governor has appointed Khandu as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and invited him to form the government and take oath as Chief Minister on Wednesday at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar.
The Governor requested Khandu to advise and inform him about the names of others to be appointed as members of his Council of Ministers.
State Assembly and Lok Sabha polls were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh last month and counting of votes was held on May 23. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state securing 41 seats in the 60-member House.
The outgoing Cabinet met on Sunday and unanimously resolved for dissolution of the sixth Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect to pave way for formation of the next government.
All the ministers resigned on Sunday and Khandu called on the Governor and submitted the resignations and the resolution passed by the Cabinet recommending dissolution of the Legislative Assembly.
