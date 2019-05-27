Pema Khandu to be sworn in as Arunachal CM on Wednesday

Incumbent will be sworn in as on Wednesday after the state won the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The legislature party in has elected Khandu as their during a meeting on Monday. Later, Khandu accompanied by and former Deputy and state called on state B.D. Mishra at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar and staked claim to form the next government.

Khandu informed the about the meeting consisting of 41 elected members of the Legislative Assembly from the BJP and said that 40 members have unanimously elected him as their in the seventh

Under the provisions of Article 164 (1) of the Constitution, the has appointed Khandu as of Arunachal Pradesh and invited him to form the government and take oath as Chief Minister on Wednesday at the in Itanagar.

The Governor requested Khandu to advise and inform him about the names of others to be appointed as members of his

and Lok Sabha polls were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh last month and counting of votes was held on May 23. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state securing 41 seats in the 60-member House.

The outgoing Cabinet met on Sunday and unanimously resolved for dissolution of the sixth with immediate effect to pave way for formation of the next government.

All the ministers resigned on Sunday and Khandu called on the Governor and submitted the resignations and the resolution passed by the Cabinet recommending dissolution of the Legislative Assembly.

