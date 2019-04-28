3 militants involved in Srinagar attack arrested: Police

All three militants involved in the attack on a police post in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Friday have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Srinagar's of Police told a that all three militants who attacked post were arrested within 30 hours of the incident.

"We immediately strengthened our intelligence grid and based on the intelligence gathered, we have succeeded in arresting all the three militants involved in the unsuccessful weapon-snatching attempt at post," he said.

Narrating the sequence of events, Mughal said that the three militants, identified as Junaid, and Lateef, came to the police post on a motorcycle on Friday evening, but parked the vehicle some distance away.

" went into the police post on the pretext of finding out the status of his passport verification. He came back and told his accomplices that the on duty did not seem to have any back up.

"After this, entered the police post and fired with his pistol at the who was injured but retaliated. The weapon snatching attempt did not succeed because the service rifle of the was tied to his belt through a chain.

"Other policemen inside the post also fired forcing the militants to flee."

The SSP said the weapon-snatching attempt had been masterminded by Waseem, an active militant in district.

He said a Chinese pistol, two magazines and six live rounds of ammunition were recovered from the arrested persons in addition to the motorcycle they used.

Based on the disclosures made by the arrested militants, further arrests are likely in this incident, he said.

Constable Feroze Ahmed, who was injured in the attack, is undergoing treatment in a local hospital here.

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)