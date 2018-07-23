35 soldiers, 15 civilians killed in nine militant attacks in J&K since 2016

As many as 35 soldiers besides 15 civilians have been killed in nine terror attacks that have taken place since 2016 on defence installations and Army camps in Jammu and Kashmir, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In these attacks, 40 militants were killed, Minister of State for Defence said in a written reply.

As per government data, five incidents occurred in 2016, one in 2017 and three have occurred so far this year.

Bhamre said the government had issued broad guidelines for security of defence installations and had also sanctioned perimeter security projects of all three armed forces.

"In compliance with the said guidelines, the defence forces have taken a number of actions including risk categorization of military bases, appraisal and upgradation of intelligence gathering capabilities, strengthening and streamlining of the response mechanism, use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and periodic security audit of all military installations," he said.

ALSO READ: Two CRPF troopers killed, one injured in militant attack in Kashmir

He said the Army also carried out "in-depth analysis" of terrorist incidents and security breaches identified with various incidents.