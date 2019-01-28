3rd ODI: Kiwis opt to bat vs India; injured Dhoni misses, Hardik back

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat in the crucial third ODI against India at the Bay Oval here on Monday.
Already 2-0 up in the five-match ODI rubber, India made two forced changes by leaving out an injured Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were called in.
This is Pandya's first match after his ban was lifted by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators for his alleged "sexist comments" on a TV show.
On the other hand, the hosts made a single change by including the left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner in place of Colin de Grandhomme.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
