5 Maoists killed in Odisha

Five Maoists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces and ammunition recovered in Odisha's district, police said on Monday.

The gun battle took place inside a forest area near Papluru village in the Kalimela late on Sunday.

A combing operation by a joint team of Police and the (SOG) personnel led to the encounter in which the five Maoists, including a woman was killed, (Operation) R.P. Koche said.

Multiple weapons, including two INSAS rifles, a hand grenade and one SLR, were also recovered as the combing operation continued, he said.

"We have deployed additional and SOG personnel to keep a strict vigil and track down all the Maoists hiding in Papluru," he added.

"I think, this is by far the best operation of the Police against the left-wing extremists. While a huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered, a is still on to track down the Maoists," of Police (DGP) R.P. Sharma said.

--IANS

cd/in

