5 terrorists, policeman killed in Pakistan

At least six people including a and five suspected terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Pakistan Army and the police in city of province, a statement by the military's said on Tuesday.

The operation, carried out against a terrorist hideout, started on Monday night and lasted for about 17 hours after security forces acted on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of the militants in Hayatabad area of the city, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The terror suspects had taken cover in a residential building from where they attacked security forces, Dawn online reported.

The suspects sprayed bullets at the police when they tried to enter the compound, triggering an exchange of fire in which a and a militant were killed, Geo News reported citing the statement.

said that one of the terror suspects had been killed on Monday night, whereas the other four were neutralised on Tuesday when more contingents of the police and Army joined the forces battling the insurgents.

The three-storey hideout of the suspects was cleared by the police and Army after successfully concluding the operation on Tuesday afternoon, said the ISPR statement.

said 50 kg of explosive material was found installed in a bike and parts of the building. The building was demolished with explosives soon after the operation concluded, the report said.

An and a soldier also got injured in the clash.

The identities or affiliations of the terror suspects were not revealed, but some Pakistani said that they were associated with some proscribed organization.

They were wanted for attacks on a and an additional inspector-general of police, according to security officials.

--IANS

soni/bg

