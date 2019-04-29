67% vote in MP, 70% in Chhindwara by-poll (Fourth Lead)

Around 67 per cent voting was recorded in six parliamentary constituencies -- Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, and -- and by-election for the Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh, the state sources said, here on Monday.

According to the official information, 66.92 per cent voters cast vote in the state. The parliamentary constituency recorded the highest 77 per cent voting, followed by 70.42, 68.76 per cent, Mandala 67.09 per cent and 64.05 per cent. The lowest 57.32 per cent polling was recorded in

For the by-election to the seat, 70.49 per cent electorate cast vote. Kamal Nath, who must get elected to the Assembly within six months of assuming office, is in the fray from here. The seat was vacated by MLA for him. The BJP has fielded former Youth activist against the

In some places, officials had to replace electronic voting machines (EVMs) and due to technical glitches.

Three government employees, including a woman, died in the last 48 hours while on poll duty, said.

(50), deployed at the Lodhikheda polling booth in the Saunsar segment of Chhindwara, died of cardiac arrest, even before she could be provided medical assistance.

While an died after suffering in the district, another person succumbed to brain haemorrhage in Seoni in the Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday evening, Rao said.

In Balaghat, Maoists allegedly set Kishore Samrite's vehicle on fire. Samrite claimed he was also held hostage for some time by them.

Barring the Maoist-affected Baiher, segments under the Balaghat parliamentary constituency, polling was conducted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the Maoist-affected areas, polling was held between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In 2014, the BJP had won 27 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The later reclaimed the Ratlam seat in by-election, taking its tally to three. Congress veteran had won from his in 2014, where his son is the party candidate.

While the success in the Assembly elections held last year has boosted the confidence of the Congress, the BJP is banking on the Narendra Modi wave. To drive home the point, the BJP workers have distributed leaflets listing the Modi government's achievements, including the post-Pulwama show of might.

The has barred political parties from using the armed forces' valour for electoral promotions.

