68% of most trending artists in India are international: Spotify

Swedish crossed the one million unique users mark with international artists and music trending in the country.

Indians are starting off strong by listening to musicians and tracks from around the globe with 68 per cent of the artists in the top 50 hailing from across the world outside India, the company said on Thursday.

According to Spotify, the most streamed song in is the newly released "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers that brought the group back together after a very long break,

Songs trending on number two and three in are "I Can't Get Enough" from featuring and "7 Rings" by pop star

Other global artists gravitating on the app include Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Khalid and Lauv.

In terms of top searched artists, Arijit Singh, and are leading the parade followed by A.R. Rahman, and Neha Kakkar.

"The top playlists -- Today's Top Hits, Top Hits Hindi and Top Hits Punjabi -- are a blend of languages resembling the diverse taste of the music loving nation," the company added.

As expected, is giving tough competition to rival music streaming apps like Apple Music, Gaana, JioSaavn and Music.

In India, where an subscription costs Rs 120 a month, is offering its subscription for Rs 119, along with flexible pre-paid plans.

Spotify has over 100 playlists curated for India, with a few being language focused and a few multilingual.

Some of the new additions are city playlists, with new algorithmic playlists tracking what's trending in Mumbai, Delhi, and

The platform claims to contain over 40 million songs and over 300 crore playlists.

