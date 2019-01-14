JUST IN
Adityanath orders inspection of Kumbh camps after fire

IANS  |  Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) 

After a fire on Monday at the Kumbh Mela campus here destroyed tents, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the fire department and officials in-charge of the event to inspect all the camps.

A government spokesman said Adityanath also directed the fire department to take all steps to ensure there was no repeat of Monday's episode.

The Chief Minister has asked the Mela administration to provide compensation for the gutted tents and other items.

A fire broke out after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at the 'Digambar Akhada' camp, destroying a large part of the tented area. However, no loss of life was reported.

The Kumbh Mela 2019 starts on Tuesday. The mega religious, spiritual and cultural congregation attracts millions to the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna rivers, and the mystical Saraswati.

