Tejashwi hints RJD may not dump Congress in Bihar for 2019

RJD on Monday indicated that his party may not dump the in for the 2019 elections even as he expressed confidence that the SP-BSP alliance in will wipe out the BJP and stop the saffron party from returning to power in

Addressing a press conference jointly with Akhilesh Yadav, he said that after the alliances in and Bihar, if a tie-up happens in among anti-BJP parties, then the wipe-out of the BJP was certain from the three states where the BJP won 110-115 of the 134 seats in 2014.

Asked what would be his party's stand regarding the in in the wake of (SP)- (BSP) combine dumping it in Uttar Pradesh, said: "The has been with us from early on."

referred to the Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-polls in March 2018 where the and BSP, arch rivals for a quarter century, joined hands to defeat the BJP.

"The by-elections has already proved the success of the alliance. Even without the Congress, and BSP alone displayed their power. The motive is to defeat the BJP. Whether the Congress is there or not, the BJP will be defeated," he asserted.

Tejashwi Yadav, however, was quick to reiterate Congress Rahul Gandhi's assertion that the motive of the opposition parties was to oust the

"The SP-BSP alliance is historic and it will show the way not just in UP or but will also decide who comes to power in Delhi," said the Rashtriya who is here to meet and Mayawati.

Claiming there was a "state of emergency" under Narendra Modi, Tejashwi Yadav said the coming together of parties like the and BSP was essential to save the country from the BJP-RSS ideology which he added was being imposed on the country.

He flayed Modi for denying special status to Bihar despite repeatedly promising it and said central agencies like the (CBI) and the (ED) were functioning like "allies of BJP".

Speaking on the occasion, too flayed the for only making hollow promises.

"Depsite our repeated demands for a bullet train connecting with Kolkata via UP, Bihar and Jharkhand, Modi shamelessly gave the bullet train to his home state connecting Mumbai," said

He said the entire country was unhappy with the BJP.

Asked if Mayawati or he himself could be the probable Prime Ministerial face, Akhilesh Yadav remained cryptic saying: " has given many a Prime Ministers".

