Adityanath, UP ministers take holy dip at Kumbh

IANS  |  Prayagraj 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many of his ministerial colleagues took the holy dip at Sangam -- the trinity of Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati -- at the ongoing Kumbh on Tuesday.

Soon after finishing the cabinet meeting, the ministers led by the saffron-robed Chief Minister went to the holy confluence of rivers and amid the popping of flash bulbs, wide-eyed common people and frenzied lensmen, took the dip.

The Chief Minister was accompanied in the ritual by Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, state Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon, Health Minister and local legislator Siddhartha Nath Singh, Agriculture Minister and party veteran Surya Pratap Shahi and Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi'.

Chanting hymns, the Chief Minister and other ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government performed rituals assisted by seers and some local priests.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 22:04 IST

