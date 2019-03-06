Telangana: 7 dead, 15 injured after car hits state transport bus

Seven people died and fifteen sustained injuries on Wednesday after a car rammed into a State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus near Chennur village.

According to Nalgonda Collector office, seven people were travelling in a car from to Devarakonda, Nalgonda. When the car reached Chennur village, the of the car lost control after one of its tyres burst and hit a TSRTC bus on the opposite road.

The injured persons have been shifted to local hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent to a government hospital for post mortem.

K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the tragic road accident and extended condolences to the members of bereaved families. He also instructed officials to provide better treatment to the injured.

