After Samsung's big 5G push, Trump demands 6G from US companies

A day after South Korean giant launched Galaxy S10 at a packed event here, US on Thursday said American must step up their efforts or get left behind.

In a tweet, Trump said he wants 5G, and even 6G, to be rolled out in the US as soon as possible.

"I want 5G, and even 6G, in the as soon as possible. is far more powerful, faster and smarter than the current standard," the US tweeted.

"American must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on...," he added.

His comments came a day after showcased the Galaxy S10 here.

" is putting the power of in consumers' hands with Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung's first flagship 5G smartphone," said the company.

With Galaxy S10 5G, consumers on a can download a full season of a TV show in minutes, play graphics-rich cloud games with virtually no lag, enjoy enhanced (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences and stay in touch with friends and family via calls.

Trump's concerns are real as after the carrier announced a 5G-enabled with Samsung, has also announced plans to grow its mobile 5G device line-up with a 5G smartphone from the South Korean giant in the first half of 2019.

is also working with Samsung to create America's first manufacturing-focused 5G Innovation Zone.

and Samsung in December announced to jointly launch one of the first commercials of 5G-enabled in the US in the first half of 2019.

Samsung has also partnered with major European operators to deliver true 5G connectivity on its latest flagship smartphone.

"Samsung is proud to be making 5G a reality for European consumers by collaborating with some of our most trusted operator partners to introduce to the market this summer," said DJ Koh, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Mobile Communications Division,

