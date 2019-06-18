Agartala airport to be 3rd international airport in northeast

After Guwahati and Imphal, the airport is set to become the third international airport in the northeastern region by the end of this year or by early 2020, a said here.

"The of (AAI) has informed us that their ongoing works to make Agartala's (MBB) Airport as an international one would be completed by this year end. But if the works are hampered due to the monsoon season or any other factor, then the declaration would be made by early 2020," told IANS.

The AAI had undertaken a Rs 438 crore project to upgrade the airport to international standards by providing world-class facilities.

"The budgeted expenditure of Rs 438 crore is expected to be escalated. However, our government constantly asking the AAI to complete the works early and maintain the stipulated standards," the added.

also recently discussed with the in about the upgradation of the airport, which was built in 1942 by then Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

According to an of the Chief Minister's Office, responded positively when Deb requested him to expedite the works.

The airport in Agartala is the second busiest in the northeast after Guwahati's The airport was declared as an international one two years ago.

During the World War II, the was used by the of the US Army Air Forces 10 Air Force, flying Curtiss aircraft over

It was used as a supply point from which the unit air-dropped supplies and ammunition to the advancing Allied forces on the ground.

Following the completion of the project, Singha Roy said flights between Agartala and Dhaka, as well as other Bangladeshi cities like and Sylhet, will be operated.

"The had already provided 72 acres of land to the AAI for construction of the new terminal building, runway and other necessary infrastructure."

According to AAI officials, the handled on an average nine lakh passengers per year.

The last year renamed the Agartala airport, earlier known as Singerbill Airport, after Tripura's last ruler Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

Singha Roy said that the renaming of the airport came in the wake of a long-pending demand of the people of as well as the to rename the airport after the late Monarch as a tribute to the last ruler of the princely dynasty.

The airport is located 20 km north of the capital city and sits just along the border.

An informed said that the AAI is now implementing Rs 3,400 crore projects for the up-gradation of various airports in the northeastern region.

According to the Sanjeev Jindal, Rs 720 crore project now being implemented for further up-gradation of the International Airport.

(Sujit Chakraborty can be contacted at sujit.c@ians.in)

--IANS

sc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)