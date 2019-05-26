'Aladdin' crosses $100 mn in opening weekend

Live action film "Aladdin" has minted an estimated $109 million in its four-day opening weekend in the US.

musical fantasy, which released in time for Memorial Day, stars and

It released in 4,476 North American theaters, reported variety.com.

directed the remake, with Smith taking on the role of Robin Williams' Genie and Massoud portraying the titular hero.

stars as Jasmine, along with Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, and Ritchie also co-wrote the script alongside John August, with and producing.

--IANS

rb/mr

