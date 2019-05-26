JUST IN
'Aladdin' crosses $100 mn in opening weekend

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Live action film "Aladdin" has minted an estimated $109 million in its four-day opening weekend in the US.

The Disney musical fantasy, which released in time for Memorial Day, stars Will Smith and Mena Massou.

It released in 4,476 North American theaters, reported variety.com.

Guy Ritchie directed the remake, with Smith taking on the role of Robin Williams' Genie and Massoud portraying the titular hero.

Naomi Scott stars as Jasmine, along with Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen. Ritchie also co-wrote the script alongside John August, with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich producing.

