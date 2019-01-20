Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

BJP was on Sunday discharged from the (AIIMS) here where he was admitted after contracting

"It's a matter of joy, happiness that our has been discharged from AIIMS. He is completely healthy and have reached his residence. Thanks to all the well wishers and party cadres for their wishes," Anil Baluni, the said in a tweet.

Shah, 54, was admitted on Wednesday. He was under the observation of AIIMS

--IANS

bns/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)