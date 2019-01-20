Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves creation of director's posts at 6 AIIMS
Man posing as doctor at AIIMS arrested: Police
'Delhi AIIMS kept highest standards of meritocracy, learning: Minister
Amit Shah infected with Swine Flu, admitted to AIIMS
Workers union alleges anomalies in hiring of AIIMS security guards
-
BJP President Amit Shah was on Sunday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here where he was admitted after contracting swine flu.
"It's a matter of joy, happiness that our President Amit Shahji has been discharged from AIIMS. He is completely healthy and have reached his residence. Thanks to all the well wishers and party cadres for their wishes," Anil Baluni, the Bharatiya Janata Party media cell convenor said in a tweet.
Shah, 54, was admitted on Wednesday. He was under the observation of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.
--IANS
bns/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU