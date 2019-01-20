Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP President Amit Shah was on Sunday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here where he was admitted after contracting swine flu.

"It's a matter of joy, happiness that our President Amit Shahji has been discharged from AIIMS. He is completely healthy and have reached his residence. Thanks to all the well wishers and party cadres for their wishes," Anil Baluni, the Bharatiya Janata Party media cell convenor said in a tweet.

Shah, 54, was admitted on Wednesday. He was under the observation of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

--IANS

bns/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 11:10 IST

