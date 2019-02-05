Andhra CM to visit Kolkata meet Mamata

N. Chandrababu on Tuesday will visit Kolkata to meet West Bengal and express his solidarity.

After presentation of the Vote-on-Account budget in the Assembly, will fly to Kolkata, where Banerjee continues her sit-in to protest against the attempted raid by the CBI on the residence of

According to the Chief Minister's Office, will reach Kolkata around 3.30 p.m. and meet Banerjee and extend his support.

The (TDP) was among the first to condemn the happenings in Kolkata on Sunday night. He termed it as a glaring example of and BJP destroying the institutions.

Naidu also said that attacking political opponents in different states, few days before the Parliament elections, will have disastrous consequences in the country.

"After opposition parties started uniting and started to fight together to save democracy, the Modi-led is losing all hope. The misuse of institutions by the union government to victimise political opponents in states is reaching dangerous proportions," said Naidu.

