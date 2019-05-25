Anil, Tina Ambani meet Rishi Kapoor in New York

-
ALSO READ
Anil Ambani's son Anshul Ambani joins Reliance Group as management trainee
Reliance Group shares in demand; zoom up to 11.3%
SC seeks response from Anil Ambani on Ericsson's contempt petition
Lenders sell 12 cr share of Reliance Communications
Reliance Securities total income at Rs 337 crore in FY 19
-
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani visited veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment here since last year.
The 66-year-old actor posted a photograph of himself along with Anil and Tina, whom he has worked with in the 1980 film "Karz".
He captioned the image: "How lovely to see my old friends, Tina and Anil. Many congratulations on Anshul's (son of Anil and Tina) graduation. Thank you both. Neetu missing in picture as she was preparing my dinner."
Several Bollywood stars, including Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have met the veteran actor.
--IANS
dc/nn/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU