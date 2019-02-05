Himachal issues avalanche threat advisory

The State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday issued a after an warning in the high hills by the Manali-based and Study Establishment (SASE).

The issued an threat in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kinnaur and Kullu districts.

A said the district administrations have been advised to keep search and rescue teams on standby and ask people to avoid travel.

The western disturbances -- originating from and moving across the Afghanistan- region -- will be active in the region till Thursday, told IANS.

Under the influence of an active western disturbance, rain and snowfall is likely to occur at most places in the state on February 6 and 7, he said.

There are chances of heavy snowfall at some places in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts from Wednesday.

