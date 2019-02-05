JUST IN
Himachal issues avalanche threat advisory

IANS  |  Shimla 

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday issued a travel advisory after an avalanche warning in the high hills by the Manali-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE).

The SASE issued an avalanche threat in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kinnaur and Kullu districts.

A state government spokesperson said the district administrations have been advised to keep search and rescue teams on standby and ask people to avoid travel.

The western disturbances -- storm systems originating from Caspian Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region -- will be active in the region till Thursday, Met Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS.

Under the influence of an active western disturbance, rain and snowfall is likely to occur at most places in the state on February 6 and 7, he said.

There are chances of heavy snowfall at some places in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts from Wednesday.

--IANS




First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 19:44 IST

