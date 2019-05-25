Anuradha to lead Delhi in sub-junior national hockey c'ship

Government school Mukhlempur's Anuradha will lead in the sub-junior girl's nationals at in from May 27 to June 7.

This is 4th outing for Anuradha, who lost her father recently, in the national championship. selectors Anil Khantwal, Niki Kantawala, and picked up the squad after extensive trials that saw participation by 150 girls.

The squad: Manya, Rekha, Muskan, Shikha, Shalika, Neha, Juhi, Khushi, Puja, Kajal, Sweety, Kirti, Shikha Sharma, Manshi, Pinki, Divya, Anuradha, Muskan.

