Anuradha to lead Delhi in sub-junior national hockey c'ship

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Government school Mukhlempur's Anuradha will lead Delhi in the sub-junior girl's hockey nationals at Hissar in Haryana from May 27 to June 7.

This is 4th outing for Anuradha, who lost her father recently, in the national championship. Delhi Hockey selectors Anil Khantwal, Niki Kantawala, Arvind Chhabra and Gurmeet Singh picked up the squad after extensive trials that saw participation by 150 girls.

The squad: Manya, Rekha, Muskan, Shikha, Shalika, Neha, Juhi, Khushi, Puja, Kajal, Sweety, Kirti, Shikha Sharma, Manshi, Pinki, Divya, Anuradha, Muskan.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 14:20 IST

