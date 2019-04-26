Apple to exchange faulty plug adapters

has announced a "Voluntary Recall and Exchange Programme" for wall plug allowing users to exchange their possibly affected with new ones.

For now, the programme covers wall plug that were designed for use in Hong Kong, and the UK.

The faulty adapters that are now wearing off were found to have been shipped along with Mac and between 2003 and 2010 and were also included in the World Travel Kit, the company wrote in a post on Friday.

However, the programme does not apply to USB power adapters.

Keeping user safety in mind, the iPhone-maker is asking customers to refrain from using affected plug adapters.

"An affected three-prong plug is white, with no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to the main Apple power adapter," the post noted.

The announcement comes after Apple was made aware of six unfortunate incidents caused due to faulty adapters from across the world.

"In very rare cases, affected Apple three-prong wall plug adapters may break and create a risk of electrical shock," the post added.

