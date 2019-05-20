Art of commuting: Delhi metro stations double up as art galleries (Art Feature)

Most Indians may still need a push to visit art galleries and museums, but when the national capital's favourite commuting mode Metro Rail doubles up as a itself, it is not uncommon to see Delhiwallahs stop, look and even click an occasional selfie.

Whether it is abstract or realistic art, colourful ceramic tiles or informative panels, the of Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) seems to have it all covered, as the modern transport service that began in 2002 and continues to expand, zooms in on art and

The artworks at is a tribute to the eminent classical artists of Creative portraits of great artists like shehnai maestro Bismillah Khan, noted Hariprasad Chaurasia, popular and sitar maestro Pandit dot the station premises.

The Pink Line and Indian cultural symbols seem to coalesce in more stations, especially Gokulpuri and Shiv Vihar, which exhibit different dance cultures of our country: Dhunuchi, Bhangram, Dandiya Raas, Bharatanatyam, for the former and Chhau, and Kathputli for the latter.

On the Hauz Khas station, an intersection of the and Magenta Lines, historical monuments galore. Lodhi Tombs, the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Jama Masjid, and reflect the diverse cultural fabric of

Many other metro stations are ready takers of art on history and heritage. Mandi House comes first to mind.

The works here chronicles the journey of the area from brick kilns to a hub. Its panels display digital prints of original maps and vintage photographs, like a rare aerial view of the at Barakhamba, an old photograph of India's opening the Sapru House, and in a 1973 theatre production by theatre doyen

Rare images of Dadi Pudumjee, under whom the established the first modern puppet theatre are also on display.

At the INA metro station, the DMRC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, has also installed 58 panels of handicrafts and handlooms created by craftsmen from across - from Mithila paintings from to terracotta tiles from

Two stations on the long and busy Blue Line, and Karkardooma, use ceramic artworks and painted wall works to show signs of a modern, progressive society.

While the murals feature development aspects like education and technology, the Karkardooma station, which opens near the Karkardooma District Court, has references to the judiciary: a set of scales and hands, handcuffs, police and a colossal

Nature enthusiasts who commute by metro are not disappointed as well, as Mandawali-West Vinod Nagar has its focus on flora and fauna, and the walls of this station feature vibrant paintings of leaves, flowers, toucans and koi fish. Serene!

Regular metro commuters would also know of the Metro at the Patel Chowk Metro Station, which traces the genesis of the Metro which took 32 years to reach the operational stage from the drawing boards.

As per DMRC, Metro stations that cover almost every corner of the today are perfect spaces for the promotion of India's art and culture

"Such projects have also contributed towards the beautification of the city in general. We have also tried to portray and history of the areas around the stations. For example, the stations passing through old Delhi has artworks related to that area," a DMRC told IANS.

For now, Delhi Metro's present span of over 370 km and 271 stations (including the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line) has a lot to offer to its average daily ridership of about 30 lakh people.

